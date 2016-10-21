See All Nurse Practitioners in Redding, CA
Cherie Booker, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Cherie Booker, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cherie Booker, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3330 Churn Creek Rd Ste D1, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cherie Booker?

Oct 21, 2016
-All staff truly cares about each patient. -Always on time. -Very responsive to phone calls and messages. -Has even worked on weekends to send over needed prescriptions!!! -Our whole family goes to Cherie!
Kirsten McWilliams in Redding, CA — Oct 21, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cherie Booker, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Cherie Booker, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cherie Booker to family and friends

Cherie Booker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cherie Booker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cherie Booker, FNP.

About Cherie Booker, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740309301
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cherie Booker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cherie Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cherie Booker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Cherie Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Cherie Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cherie Booker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherie Booker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherie Booker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cherie Booker, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.