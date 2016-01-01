Cheri Rohlman, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheri Rohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheri Rohlman, MA
Overview
Cheri Rohlman, MA is a Counselor in Puyallup, WA.
Cheri Rohlman works at
Locations
-
1
A Celebration of Change104 W Main, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 770-2332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheri Rohlman?
About Cheri Rohlman, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1174783518
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Behavioral Health, Puyallup Wa
- City University, Renton, Wa
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheri Rohlman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cheri Rohlman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheri Rohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheri Rohlman works at
4 patients have reviewed Cheri Rohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheri Rohlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheri Rohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheri Rohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.