Chenelle McCaskill, PA

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Overview

Chenelle McCaskill, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Chenelle McCaskill works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Chenelle McCaskill, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1497751515
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chenelle McCaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chenelle McCaskill works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Chenelle McCaskill’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Chenelle McCaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chenelle McCaskill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chenelle McCaskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chenelle McCaskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

