Chenelle McCaskill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chenelle McCaskill, PA
Overview
Chenelle McCaskill, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR.
Chenelle McCaskill works at
Locations
-
1
Centennial Medical Group East2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chenelle McCaskill?
About Chenelle McCaskill, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1497751515
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chenelle McCaskill using Healthline FindCare.
Chenelle McCaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chenelle McCaskill works at
4 patients have reviewed Chenelle McCaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chenelle McCaskill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chenelle McCaskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chenelle McCaskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.