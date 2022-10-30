Cheneen Sykes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cheneen Sykes
Cheneen Sykes is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Cheneen Sykes works at
Horizon Human Services3020 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 854-4444
I have been seeing her for two years and it’s been great. She has helped me in many ways, and I’m grateful.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821452327
Cheneen Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Cheneen Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheneen Sykes.
