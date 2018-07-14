See All Counselors in Austintown, OH
Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Austintown, OH. 

Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun works at Comprehensive Behavioral Health in Austintown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates
    5437 Mahoning Ave Ste 22, Austintown, OH 44515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 953-1390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 14, 2018
    Chelsey helped me with anxiety and grief and has gotten me through some big panic attacks. I felt comfortable in our sessions, she really seems to care about me and what I have to say. I have recommended her to everyone that has been looking for a counselor!
    About Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184077943
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun works at Comprehensive Behavioral Health in Austintown, OH. View the full address on Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

