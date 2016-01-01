See All Nurse Practitioners in Carrington, ND
Chelsey Zeltinger, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Chelsey Zeltinger, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Chelsey Zeltinger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Carrington, ND. 

Chelsey Zeltinger works at Foster County Med Center Clinic in Carrington, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi St. Alexius Health Carrington
    800 4th St N, Carrington, ND 58421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Chelsey Zeltinger?

Photo: Chelsey Zeltinger, NP
How would you rate your experience with Chelsey Zeltinger, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Chelsey Zeltinger to family and friends

Chelsey Zeltinger's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Chelsey Zeltinger

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chelsey Zeltinger, NP.

About Chelsey Zeltinger, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1356865497
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Chelsey Zeltinger, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsey Zeltinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Chelsey Zeltinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chelsey Zeltinger works at Foster County Med Center Clinic in Carrington, ND. View the full address on Chelsey Zeltinger’s profile.

Chelsey Zeltinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsey Zeltinger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsey Zeltinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsey Zeltinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.