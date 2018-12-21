Chelsey Christensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsey Christensen, ARNP
Chelsey Christensen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Chelsey Christensen works at
Express Care Of Ocala1834 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-9888
I would most definitely recommend Chelsey Christensen, she is so caring, courteous an listens to what your issues are! I feel blessed to have her taking care of myself and will keep going to Express Care in Ocala ,it's an hours drive for me, but her patience is so worth it! Sincerely, Leigh Ann Codding Mount Dora,Fl.
About Chelsey Christensen, ARNP
