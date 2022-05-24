Chelsea Yager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsea Yager, PA
Overview
Chelsea Yager, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Chelsea Yager works at
Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5111
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Chelsea was great. Very personable, professional and thorough. She had a great bedside manner
About Chelsea Yager, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568022853
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsea Yager accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsea Yager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Yager has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Yager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Yager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Yager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.