Chelsea Walter, PA-C
Chelsea Walter, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
After being redirected to go to the emergency room from an urgent care, I went to the Virginia Mason emergency department in Seattle for cellulitis of my foot. Once I got a room in the ER, Chelsea saw me within 5 to 10 minutes. She was extremely attentive, knowledgeable, confident and kind. She took the time to discuss with me and my boyfriend a plan of care on how to move forward with care and medications. Even though I didn’t get admitted, she still took the time to answer all of my questions and made me feel at ease. She even offered to call me for a next day follow up to check in on me to see how I’m doing. I was so impressed by that. She really is one of a kind.
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Female
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
