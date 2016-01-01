See All Nurse Midwives in Williston, ND
Chelsea Carr

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Chelsea Carr is a Midwife in Williston, ND. 

Chelsea Carr works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
    1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Chelsea Carr

  • Midwifery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1396394904
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

Frequently Asked Questions

Chelsea Carr is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Chelsea Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chelsea Carr works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Chelsea Carr’s profile.

Chelsea Carr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Carr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

