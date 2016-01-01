Chelsea Sams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Sams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chelsea Sams, PA-C
Overview
Chelsea Sams, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Chelsea Sams works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2855
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelsea Sams?
About Chelsea Sams, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1417354861
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsea Sams accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chelsea Sams using Healthline FindCare.
Chelsea Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Sams works at
Chelsea Sams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Sams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Sams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Sams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.