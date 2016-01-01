Overview

Chelsea Ress, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Chelsea Ress works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.