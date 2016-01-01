Chelsea Ress, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Ress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chelsea Ress, PA-C
Overview
Chelsea Ress, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Chelsea Ress works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd101 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-2389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
About Chelsea Ress, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1881017580
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences
