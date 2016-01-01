See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, MO
Chelsea Phelps Icon-share Share Profile

Chelsea Phelps

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Chelsea Phelps is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Chelsea Phelps works at Optum - Family Medicine in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Wilson, FNP
Ashley Wilson, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Lauren Links, APRN
Lauren Links, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Kelci Couch, APRN
Kelci Couch, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swope Parkway Health Center
    3801 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 923-5800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chelsea Phelps?

    Photo: Chelsea Phelps
    How would you rate your experience with Chelsea Phelps?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chelsea Phelps to family and friends

    Chelsea Phelps' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chelsea Phelps

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chelsea Phelps.

    About Chelsea Phelps

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144603119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chelsea Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chelsea Phelps works at Optum - Family Medicine in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Chelsea Phelps’s profile.

    Chelsea Phelps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Phelps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chelsea Phelps?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.