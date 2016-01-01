See All Audiology Technology in Los Angeles, CA
Chelsea Nava, AUD is an Audiology in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Chelsea Nava works at Platinum Care LA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Platinum Care LA
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 601, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 634-5748
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Auditory Perception
Balance Disorders
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
Abnormal Auditory Perception
Balance Disorders
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Auditory Perception Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma) Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy - Perceptive Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ischemic Vestibulopathy Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Mal De Debarquement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vestibulocochlear Dysfunction Progressive Familial Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Chelsea Nava, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447785027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • San Diego State University
    Undergraduate School

