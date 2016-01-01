Overview

Chelsea Nava, AUD is an Audiology in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Chelsea Nava works at Platinum Care LA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.