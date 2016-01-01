Dr. Chelsea Klemetson, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klemetson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Klemetson, DPT
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Klemetson, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Moorhead, MN.
Dr. Klemetson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic801 Belsly Blvd, Moorhead, MN 56560 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klemetson?
About Dr. Chelsea Klemetson, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1891354148
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klemetson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klemetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klemetson works at
Dr. Klemetson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemetson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.