Dr. Chelsea Klemetson, DPT

Physical Therapy
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chelsea Klemetson, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Moorhead, MN. 

Dr. Klemetson works at Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic in Moorhead, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic
    801 Belsly Blvd, Moorhead, MN 56560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Chelsea Klemetson, DPT

  • Physical Therapy
  • English
  • Female
  • 1891354148
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

