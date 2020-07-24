See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tyler, TX
Chelsea Harper, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Chelsea Harper, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Chelsea Harper, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University, Minneapolis, Mn and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Chelsea Harper works at Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center, LLP, Tyler, TX in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center
    1121 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 204, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 581-0933
    Monday
    8:15am - 6:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 6:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 6:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health North Campus Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Divorce
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Divorce

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chelsea Harper?

    Jul 24, 2020
    I love Chelsea so much.
    — Jul 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chelsea Harper, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Chelsea Harper, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chelsea Harper to family and friends

    Chelsea Harper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chelsea Harper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chelsea Harper, LMFT.

    About Chelsea Harper, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710423439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Secure Base Counseling Center, Northfield, Mn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Capella University, Minneapolis, Mn
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene, Tx
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chelsea Harper, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chelsea Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Chelsea Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chelsea Harper works at Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center, LLP, Tyler, TX in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Chelsea Harper’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Chelsea Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chelsea Harper, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.