Chelsea Franklin, CCC-SLP
Chelsea Franklin, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Chelsea Franklin, CCC-SLP
- Speech-Language Pathology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Chelsea Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chelsea Franklin using Healthline FindCare.
Chelsea Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Franklin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.