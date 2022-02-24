See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Overview

Chelsea Curione, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Chelsea Curione works at Village Park Medical in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Park Medical PC
    31 Washington Sq W Fl 4, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 475-8833

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 24, 2022
She was very informative and patient with my father. The office staff are not friendly only interactive when asked questions. The bathroom is not wheelchair accessible. The building elevator was difficult to get into with wheelchair. Provider is excellent but i will not return due to the lack of wheelchair accessibility in office.
— Feb 24, 2022
About Chelsea Curione, AGPCNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437760196
Frequently Asked Questions

Chelsea Curione has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Chelsea Curione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chelsea Curione works at Village Park Medical in New York, NY. View the full address on Chelsea Curione’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Chelsea Curione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Curione.

