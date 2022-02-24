Chelsea Curione has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsea Curione, AGPCNP-BC
Overview
Chelsea Curione, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Chelsea Curione works at
Locations
-
1
Village Park Medical PC31 Washington Sq W Fl 4, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 475-8833
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelsea Curione?
She was very informative and patient with my father. The office staff are not friendly only interactive when asked questions. The bathroom is not wheelchair accessible. The building elevator was difficult to get into with wheelchair. Provider is excellent but i will not return due to the lack of wheelchair accessibility in office.
About Chelsea Curione, AGPCNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437760196
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsea Curione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Curione works at
2 patients have reviewed Chelsea Curione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Curione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Curione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Curione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.