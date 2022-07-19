See All Nurse Practitioners in Katy, TX
Chelsea Bohac

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Chelsea Bohac is a Nurse Practitioner in Katy, TX. 

Chelsea Bohac works at Peak Primary Care in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Primary Care
    2039 N Mason Rd Ste 601, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Hector Ubaldo M.d. P.A.
    462 S Mason Rd Ste 100, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 693-5289

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 19, 2022
Chelsea is professional and kind. She spoke directly to my 17 year old daughter and really listened. She made a time investment when she treated her and did not blow through the visit like most physicians do. I have also established my husband with her. I will establish my son with her before he goes back to college and I will be making an appointment myself soon!
Rachael Tootle — Jul 19, 2022
Photo: Chelsea Bohac
About Chelsea Bohac

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780108175
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chelsea Bohac is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Bohac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Chelsea Bohac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Chelsea Bohac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chelsea Bohac works at Peak Primary Care in Katy, TX. View the full address on Chelsea Bohac’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Chelsea Bohac. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Bohac.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Bohac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Bohac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

