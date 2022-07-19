Chelsea Bohac is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Bohac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chelsea Bohac
Chelsea Bohac is a Nurse Practitioner in Katy, TX.
Chelsea Bohac works at
Peak Primary Care2039 N Mason Rd Ste 601, Katy, TX 77449 Directions
Hector Ubaldo M.d. P.A.462 S Mason Rd Ste 100, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 693-5289
Chelsea is professional and kind. She spoke directly to my 17 year old daughter and really listened. She made a time investment when she treated her and did not blow through the visit like most physicians do. I have also established my husband with her. I will establish my son with her before he goes back to college and I will be making an appointment myself soon!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780108175
Chelsea Bohac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsea Bohac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
