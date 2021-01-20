See All Family Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Chelle Jeffery, PA-C

Family Medicine
2 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Chelle Jeffery, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. 

Chelle Jeffery works at Novant Health New Garden Medical Associates in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Garden Medical Associates
    1941 New Garden Rd Ste 216, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7667
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Chelle Jeffery, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1548436264
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chelle Jeffery, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelle Jeffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chelle Jeffery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Chelle Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chelle Jeffery works at Novant Health New Garden Medical Associates in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Chelle Jeffery’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Chelle Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelle Jeffery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelle Jeffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelle Jeffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

