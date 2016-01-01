Che Ross accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Che Ross, PA-C
Che Ross, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD.
Che Ross works at
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-9300Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780098533
