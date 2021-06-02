See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Chassitie Gomez, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Chassitie Gomez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Chassitie Gomez works at Physicians Group Services, PA in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Centers
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 260-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Chassitie Gomez, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720574726
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chassitie Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Chassitie Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chassitie Gomez works at Physicians Group Services, PA in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Chassitie Gomez’s profile.

    Chassitie Gomez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chassitie Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chassitie Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chassitie Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

