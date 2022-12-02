See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Chasity Sliger, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Chasity Sliger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Chasity Sliger works at Physical Medicine Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Medicine Consultants
    7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 471-7197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    She was the first one to listen and run test and actually care about my pain. She truly cares about her patients. Since she left, both my legs have become numb, Shake when I walk, and severe pain when I sit. My pain np now blew me off. Upped my meds for 7 days then said I needed to find another dr because they can't control my pain. Hmm they are pain management yet can't help. I miss chastity. She truly listens and cares.
    Wendy Geisman — Dec 02, 2022
    About Chasity Sliger, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1376978858
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS
    Undergraduate School

