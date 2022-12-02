Chasity Sliger, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chasity Sliger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chasity Sliger, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chasity Sliger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Chasity Sliger works at
Locations
Physical Medicine Consultants7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 471-7197
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chasity Sliger?
She was the first one to listen and run test and actually care about my pain. She truly cares about her patients. Since she left, both my legs have become numb, Shake when I walk, and severe pain when I sit. My pain np now blew me off. Upped my meds for 7 days then said I needed to find another dr because they can't control my pain. Hmm they are pain management yet can't help. I miss chastity. She truly listens and cares.
About Chasity Sliger, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376978858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Chasity Sliger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chasity Sliger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chasity Sliger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Chasity Sliger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chasity Sliger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chasity Sliger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chasity Sliger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.