Charmaine Coronado

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Overview

Charmaine Coronado is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Charmaine Coronado works at Osteopathic Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osteopathic Medical Associates
    5410 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 362-2500

Ratings & Reviews
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Charmaine Coronado

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144860057
