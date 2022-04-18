Charmaine Coronado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charmaine Coronado
Overview
Charmaine Coronado is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Charmaine Coronado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Osteopathic Medical Associates5410 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-2500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charmaine Coronado?
I have been very pleased with Dr. Coronado. She is very professional and listens to all of your concerns. She is a good physician and very patient. They do various testing in house so you don’t have to go out side to have some tests done. The front staff are very efficient and very friendly. I would recommend this medical facility to anyone.
About Charmaine Coronado
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144860057
Frequently Asked Questions
Charmaine Coronado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charmaine Coronado works at
3 patients have reviewed Charmaine Coronado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charmaine Coronado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charmaine Coronado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charmaine Coronado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.