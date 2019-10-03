See All Clinical Psychologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Wenzel works at associates in clinical psychology and psychotherapy, p.d. in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    associates in clinical psychology and psychotherapy, p.d.
    associates in clinical psychology and psychotherapy, p.d.
    8639 Mayland Dr Ste 104B, Richmond, VA 23294

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 03, 2019
    I saw her when I was 17 when my parents divorced back in the early 90's, touched base with her in grad school, again during a divorce, again with a difficult and scary boyfriend. She is for people who are in need of help in a crisis. She will rescue you. She does not due fluffy therapy. I respect her more than almost anyone I know. I wouldn't be where I am today without her. I'm very thankful because those 4 points of my life I really needed her. Very thankful.
    — Oct 03, 2019
    About Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD

    Clinical Psychology
    39 years of experience
    English
    1609886241
    Education & Certifications

    Petersburg State Hospital, Forensic Unit, Petersburg, Virginia
    Norristown St Hosp
    Virginia Commonwealth University
    Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Wenzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wenzel works at associates in clinical psychology and psychotherapy, p.d. in Richmond, VA.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

