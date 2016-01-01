Charlotte Scott-Day accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlotte Scott-Day, MS
Overview
Charlotte Scott-Day, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1531 Corporate Way, Sacramento, CA 95831 Directions (323) 447-6883
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Charlotte Scott-Day, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1730328758
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlotte Scott-Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Charlotte Scott-Day has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Scott-Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlotte Scott-Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlotte Scott-Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.