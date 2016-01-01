Charlotte Rollie, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charlotte Rollie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charlotte Rollie, APRN
Offers telehealth
Charlotte Rollie, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Park Rapids, MN.
Charlotte Rollie works at
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1255399283
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Charlotte Rollie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Charlotte Rollie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Charlotte Rollie using Healthline FindCare.
Charlotte Rollie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charlotte Rollie works at
2 patients have reviewed Charlotte Rollie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Rollie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlotte Rollie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlotte Rollie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.