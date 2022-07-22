Charlotte Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Charlotte Hanna, PA-C
Overview
Charlotte Hanna, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Florence, SC.
Charlotte Hanna works at
Locations
Florence Family Health Care LLC800 E Cheves St Ste 380, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 665-4104
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Charlotte Hanna is very compassionate and put my son at ease about having to be back on medicine so easy to talk to and explains everything
About Charlotte Hanna, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508429317
Charlotte Hanna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlotte Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Charlotte Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Hanna.
