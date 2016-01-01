Charlotte Canella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Charlotte Canella, LCMHC
Overview
Charlotte Canella, LCMHC is a Counselor in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 535 E 4500 S Ste 280, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 440-6381
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charlotte Canella?
About Charlotte Canella, LCMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1740393859
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlotte Canella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlotte Canella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Charlotte Canella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Canella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlotte Canella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlotte Canella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.