Dr. Brown accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charlotte Brown, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Brown, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 383-5137
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charlotte Brown, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023254083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
