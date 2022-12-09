Charlotte Ardoin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charlotte Ardoin, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charlotte Ardoin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Charlotte Ardoin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Affinity Integrative Care760 Bayou Pines East Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 573-0345
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charlotte Ardoin?
She is so down to earth and easy to talk to and listens to all problems
About Charlotte Ardoin, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841857778
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlotte Ardoin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlotte Ardoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charlotte Ardoin works at
2 patients have reviewed Charlotte Ardoin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Ardoin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlotte Ardoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlotte Ardoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.