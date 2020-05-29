Charlie Bartlett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charlie Bartlett, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charlie Bartlett, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Charlie Bartlett works at
Locations
Bearden Healthcare Associates Inc10321 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 584-3565
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful she was very thoughtful and straight to the point I literally trust her with my life. We need more caring practitioners like her.
About Charlie Bartlett, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821022716
Charlie Bartlett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlie Bartlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Charlie Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlie Bartlett.
