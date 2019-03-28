See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Charlezetta Roberson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Charlezetta Roberson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Charlezetta Roberson works at Cancer & Blood Specialist - Charleston in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Sahara Urgent Care Center
    3211 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 871-3730
    Tuesday
    1:00am - 4:30am
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 28, 2019
    I've been going to her office for many years for my primary care. Unlike many physicians, she always goes above and beyond to take care of you because she genuinely cares for her parents. I have referred many people to this office and will continue to do so!
    Mar 28, 2019
    About Charlezetta Roberson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215128335
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charlezetta Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charlezetta Roberson works at Cancer & Blood Specialist - Charleston in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Charlezetta Roberson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Charlezetta Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlezetta Roberson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlezetta Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlezetta Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

