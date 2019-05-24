Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Wolfson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Wolfson, PHD is a Psychologist in Westborough, MA.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles Wolfson Dba Active Counseling Associates43 Hopkinton Rd, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 366-5909
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfson?
I would never recommend him. He tries to keep his patients in therapy forever! He thinks you need him to help you forever.... Enough already. Let people try to live on their own without you. No one should be dependent on a therapist!
About Dr. Charles Wolfson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1417025487
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.