Charles Washam, DMIN

Charles Washam, DMIN

Psychology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Charles Washam, DMIN is a Psychologist in Crestview Hills, KY. 

Charles Washam works at Dr. Charles W. Washam in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Maysville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Charles W. Washam
    2734 Chancellor Dr Ste 202, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 (859) 982-9009
  2. 2
    Dr. Charles W. Washam
    1 W McDonald Pkwy Ste 1C, Maysville, KY 41056 (859) 982-9009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Charles Washam, DMIN

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750303475
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Medical Center/ Psychiatry
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of Idaho (Summa Cum Laude)
