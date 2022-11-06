See All Psychotherapists in Boca Raton, FL
Psychotherapy
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Wanio, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Wanio works at Sherry Rawiszer LLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Greenacres, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Office
    2200 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 251-0202
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Telehealth Online Therapy
    5700 Lake Worth Rd Ste 205, Greenacres, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 251-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2022
    Dr Wanio was my 3rd therapist. I was conflict avoidant, defensive, and needed help in being more open and vulnerable. Other therapists told me what to do. Dr Wanio taught me how to recognize these feelings coming on and decide how to deal with them before they led to fight or flight. Huge difference. His approach and insight has helped me improve my marriage. Highly recommend.
    — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Wanio, PHD
    About Dr. Charles Wanio, PHD

    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801002936
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Leo University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Wanio, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wanio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wanio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

