Dr. Charles Walker, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Walker, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tyler, TX.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
Precision Spine Care2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walker and his staff are amazing!
About Dr. Charles Walker, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1609068071
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
