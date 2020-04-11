See All Pediatricians in Daleville, VA
Charles Tyree, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Charles Tyree, PA-C

Pediatrics
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Charles Tyree, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daleville, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University|Drexel University College of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Charles Tyree works at LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Daleville in Daleville, VA with other offices in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Daleville
    65 Shenandoah Ave Ste 205, Daleville, VA 24083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 772-3580
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 772-3580
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Cat Scratch Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tick Bite Chevron Icon
Tick-Borne Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Charles Tyree?

    Apr 11, 2020
    Very positive, knowledgeable and professional. A great listener to all concerns and showed respect to the patient. Spent a good amount of time during appointment. Would highly recommend.
    — Apr 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Charles Tyree, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Charles Tyree, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Charles Tyree to family and friends

    Charles Tyree's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Charles Tyree

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Charles Tyree, PA-C.

    About Charles Tyree, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285020826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University|Drexel University College of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Tyree, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Tyree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Tyree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Tyree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Charles Tyree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Tyree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Tyree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Tyree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Charles Tyree, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.