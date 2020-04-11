Charles Tyree, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Tyree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles Tyree, PA-C
Overview
Charles Tyree, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daleville, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University|Drexel University College of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Charles Tyree works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Daleville65 Shenandoah Ave Ste 205, Daleville, VA 24083 Directions (540) 772-3580Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-3580Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charles Tyree?
Very positive, knowledgeable and professional. A great listener to all concerns and showed respect to the patient. Spent a good amount of time during appointment. Would highly recommend.
About Charles Tyree, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1285020826
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University|Drexel University College of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Tyree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Tyree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Tyree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charles Tyree works at
10 patients have reviewed Charles Tyree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Tyree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Tyree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Tyree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.