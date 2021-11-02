See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Stuart, FL
Dr. Charles Suivski Jr, OD

Optometry
4.5 (8)
Overview

Dr. Charles Suivski Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Suivski Jr works at Schmidt's Optical And Hearing in Stuart, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schmidts Optical Inc
    2341 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-8813
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2021
    He’s the best! Wouldn’t go to anyone else, and his staff is great!
    — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Suivski Jr, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922007483
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suivski Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suivski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suivski Jr works at Schmidt's Optical And Hearing in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Suivski Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Suivski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suivski Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suivski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suivski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

