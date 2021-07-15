Charles Stevens, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles Stevens, PSY
Overview
Charles Stevens, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Melbourne, FL.
Charles Stevens works at
Locations
C.Stevens Psychological Associates7341 Office Park Pl Ste 107, Melbourne, FL 32940 DirectionsMonday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevens has become a friend of our children and our family. He continues to help our family navigate the challenges and requirements of life.
About Charles Stevens, PSY
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1447301759
Charles Stevens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Stevens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Charles Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Stevens.
