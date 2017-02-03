Dr. Spinazola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Spinazola, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Spinazola, PHD is a Psychologist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Spinazola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrative Gynecology Pllc2345 S HURON PKWY, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 761-1757
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinazola?
D. Spinazola is a doctor who cares about getting to the root of the problem. His knowledge of methodologies and strategies for correcting or coping is vast and indeed workable within the daily life. It isn't easy to change...it is hard work, but he makes it reachable. His direct demeanor towards change (therapy) shows how passionate he is in making a difference for the better. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Charles Spinazola, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437161536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinazola accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinazola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinazola works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinazola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinazola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinazola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinazola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.