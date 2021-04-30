Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Smith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Smith, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lompoc, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3839 Constellation Rd Ste C, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 733-1916
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Right from the get go, Dr. Smith made me feel super welcome & comfortable. He listened to every word I had to say, he made me feel valid and gave me a safe space to express how I was feeling. My time with Dr. smith was short, but during that he helped me regain my confidence, control of my emotions & over all i genuinely feel like myself again. His resources are on point. You all have to remember that YOU have the potential to be better by helping yourself thru Dr. Smith, he will will guid you, support you & help you the entire way, but he is not YOU and can only do so much! I am entirely grateful for Dr. smith. He helped shape me back into the person I wanted to be. We both put in a lot of work. I promise you, things do get better, they just take time. Thanks again Dr. Smith, I wish you all the best in life.
About Dr. Charles Smith, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376690073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.