Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC is a Traumatic Brain Injury Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Simkovich works at
Locations
-
1
Simkovich Concussion Institute52 Pine Creek Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 366-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simkovich?
Our son had a concussion and although he went through the initial treatment he still has some recurring headaches. Dr. Simkovich vastly improved his symptoms and continues to treat him as needed. We are very appreciative of Dr. Simkovich and his methods!
About Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC
- Traumatic Brain Injury
- English
- 1740409002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simkovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simkovich accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simkovich works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simkovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.