Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD is an Optometrist in Shelby Township, MI. 

Dr. Shermetaro works at My Eye Doctor in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Jackson, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles G. Shermetaro Od Pllc
    48873 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 247-2121
  2. 2
    Eye Services of Jackson
    800 S Brown St, Jackson, MI 49203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 787-8890
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982678454
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shermetaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shermetaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shermetaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shermetaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shermetaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shermetaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shermetaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

