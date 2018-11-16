Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shermetaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD
Overview
Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD is an Optometrist in Shelby Township, MI.
Dr. Shermetaro works at
Locations
Charles G. Shermetaro Od Pllc48873 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 247-2121
Eye Services of Jackson800 S Brown St, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 787-8890
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Shermetaro and his entire staff. They are all very friendly and helpful. They have a great selection of glasses and the customer service is great. I have always gone to chain eye care locations in the past and the service is so personal here. Such a difference.
About Dr. Charles Shermetaro, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1982678454
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shermetaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shermetaro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shermetaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shermetaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shermetaro.
