Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Scott, PHD
Dr. Charles Scott, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC17195 Newhope St Ste 210, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-5889
I am very satisfied with Dr Scott. My first session felt a little awkward as he has a health issue (maybe Parkinson's?) which affects his motor control. I can see how some might be put off by this, but he is an excellent counselor in my opinion. I think many people go to a therapist with unrealistic expectations and no counselor is a good match with everyone. I have seen several counselors over the years for depression and related issues around alcohol and drugs and Dr Scott has been very helpful to me in an evolving family situation during turbulent times. I normally do not give more than a 4 star rating to anyone. Dr Scott has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Charles Scott, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1972687820
