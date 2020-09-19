See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fountain Valley, CA
Overview

Dr. Charles Scott, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fountain Valley, CA. 

Dr. Scott works at Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC in Fountain Valley, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC
    17195 Newhope St Ste 210, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 19, 2020
I am very satisfied with Dr Scott. My first session felt a little awkward as he has a health issue (maybe Parkinson's?) which affects his motor control. I can see how some might be put off by this, but he is an excellent counselor in my opinion. I think many people go to a therapist with unrealistic expectations and no counselor is a good match with everyone. I have seen several counselors over the years for depression and related issues around alcohol and drugs and Dr Scott has been very helpful to me in an evolving family situation during turbulent times. I normally do not give more than a 4 star rating to anyone. Dr Scott has helped me tremendously.
    About Dr. Charles Scott, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972687820
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

