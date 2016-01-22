Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Sachs, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Sachs, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Natick, MA.
Dr. Sachs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leonard Morse Hospital67 Union St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 904-8994
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachs?
He was great. Helpful, listened, and very wise. A great guy!
About Dr. Charles Sachs, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1538284013
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachs works at
Dr. Sachs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.