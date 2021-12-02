Dr. Rosin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Rosin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Rosin, PHD is a Psychologist in Richardson, TX.
Locations
- 1 101 S Coit Rd Ste 205, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 437-0531
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosin has a wealth of knowledge and experience. He has helped me navigate through many treacherous life issues and situations. Adolescent, senior and adult age he is equally skilled in helping those in need of guidance.
About Dr. Charles Rosin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235205634
