Dr. Nord has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Nord, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Nord, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Nord works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 457-2759
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nord?
He is absolutely the best. Went to him for several years and he helped me tremendously in areas of my personal growth and balance in my life.
About Dr. Charles Nord, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154335032
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nord works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.