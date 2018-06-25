Charles Musgrave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Musgrave, PA-C
Overview
Charles Musgrave, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR.
Charles Musgrave works at
Locations
Centennial Medical Group East2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I APPRECIATED CHARLES MUSGRAVE'S CARE VERY MUCH. GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER AND COMMUNICATES WELL! KUDO'S TO THE URGENT CARE PROCESS AT EVERGREEN FROM THE FRONT DESK TO THE PHYSICIAN'S CARE..........
About Charles Musgrave, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Charles Musgrave.
Charles Musgrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Charles Musgrave works at
8 patients have reviewed Charles Musgrave. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Musgrave, there are benefits to both methods.