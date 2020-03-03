Charles McLemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Charles McLemore, FNP
Charles McLemore, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Health Connection1106 RYAN ST, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 497-9355
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Charles McLemore, NP should be a doctor. He is trustworthy, answers all the concerns and questions, explains everything well and is extremely professional. I refuse to see anyone else but NP McLemore .
About Charles McLemore, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Charles McLemore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles McLemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Charles McLemore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles McLemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles McLemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles McLemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.